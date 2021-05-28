Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MX Player Design

Online Video Player Redesign for MX Player



Experience an all-new Video Player while watching your favourite content on @mxplayer
✅Smooth Interactions
✅Easy Episodes Tray
✅Clean Design
All while retaining your favourite gestures and controls.
What do you think of the new design?

#MXDesign #MXPlayer

Posted on May 28, 2021


Design @ India’s Largest Entertainment Platform

