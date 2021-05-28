Sergey Antoniuk

Wine shop concepte

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Wine shop concepte landing page website uidesign uiux bottles shop pink restaurant food clean wineshop winery drink wine bottle
Download color palette

Hi guys ✌
Think about the sound of the cork coming out of a wine bottle. How recognizable, deep and perfect it is. It is these qualities that I reflected in the concept of the limited edition collection of the Georgian winery. 🍷

Have a project? Write to me 👇
antonyuksergey11@gmail.com
Telegram | Linkedin

Also follow me on 👇
Behance | Instagram

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
UI / UX Designer. Creative ideas for your projects
Hire Me

More by Sergey Antoniuk

View profile
    • Like