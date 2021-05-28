Wine shop concepte

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys ✌
Think about the sound of the cork coming out of a wine bottle. How recognizable, deep and perfect it is. It is these qualities that I reflected in the concept of the limited edition collection of the Georgian winery. 🍷
Have a project? Write to me 👇
antonyuksergey11@gmail.com
Telegram | Linkedin
Also follow me on 👇
Behance | Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.