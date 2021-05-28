Cherie — Beauty Salon WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Chérie is Beauty, Hair, Nail, Spa Salon & Cosmetic Shop theme for WordPress. Chérie WorsPress Theme is perfectly suitable for any kind of beauty salon, beauty school, courses and cosmetic shop. It will ideally work for online services booking, beauty courses sales and promotion.
Live demo — https://bit.ly/2RROgEW