Ikhwan

tothepoint

tothepoint branding design minimal typography logo
This logo consists of a combination of arrows and circles. This logo is simple, clean, bold and easy to remember. suitable for professional businesses with high accuracy and mobility while staying focused on the goals to be achieved.

Posted on May 28, 2021
