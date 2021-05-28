Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stencil portrait of the African woman and a tribal pattern

On the left is a stencil style portrait of an African woman. On the right is one seamless African tribal pattern with two color variations on fabric mockups. Since there is a lot of pink details in the African woman illustration, I used the same colors for the pattern design to match them visually.

Please contact me if you want to order similar designs:
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

