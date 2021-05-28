Stencil portrait of the African woman and a tribal pattern

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
On the left is a stencil style portrait of an African woman. On the right is one seamless African tribal pattern with two color variations on fabric mockups. Since there is a lot of pink details in the African woman illustration, I used the same colors for the pattern design to match them visually.
Please contact me if you want to order similar designs:
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com