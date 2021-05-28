Ordu.io - Online Ordering System for Restaurants

Will Morrissey
I have spent the last few months working on the exciting products over at www.ordu.io

Ordu offers an enterprise level online ordering system for restaurant chains part of which includes branded websites to drive user engagement. Ordu allows its customers to retain their own brand strategy.

This white label ordering platform allows you to
- Sell under your own brand
- Reduce the cost of your product
- Scale to your business needs
- On-going development ensures your product remains current with today's technology

The dribble shot features www.thedoughbros.ie one of Ordu.io most successful clients to date.

