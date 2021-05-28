NFOOT - NFT Football cards store

Trending designs to inspire you
✌🏻 Hey Dribbblers,
Are you ready for our new shot?
We are sure you have been collecting cards in your childhood, now we want to take you back in those days by showing you collecting NFT Card with one of our favorite players - Kylian Mbappe.
If you want to see more of our works, check our Instagram or website.
Enjoy!