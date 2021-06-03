Era Banking App - Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website
Today we wanted to show our concept of a landing page promoting the Era mobile app and share some thoughts on how to design a mobile app promoting page.
The shot shows the main top block of the page, with several app screens on the left, and a CTA button inviting you to get a free trial.
We've followed the app color scheme with a trendy dark mode and added some gradients to make it more eye-catching.
The landing page offers a sneak peek into what the service can do. By using the real screens of the app as an illustration, we give clients a better understanding of the service and gain their trust.
Would you hit that CTA button?