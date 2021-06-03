Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Era Banking App - Landing Page

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Era Banking App - Landing Page bank banking website landing page neobank mobile banking banking app product page credit card hero section fintech financial website finance online banking fintech website fintech landing bank card landing banking neobank landing
Today we wanted to show our concept of a landing page promoting the Era mobile app and share some thoughts on how to design a mobile app promoting page.

The shot shows the main top block of the page, with several app screens on the left, and a CTA button inviting you to get a free trial.

We've followed the app color scheme with a trendy dark mode and added some gradients to make it more eye-catching.

The landing page offers a sneak peek into what the service can do. By using the real screens of the app as an illustration, we give clients a better understanding of the service and gain their trust.

Would you hit that CTA button?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
