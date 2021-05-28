Laura

Trivago Retro

Laura
Laura
Hire Me
  • Save
Trivago Retro travel logo illustration design minimal retro logo trivago travel
Trivago Retro travel logo illustration design minimal retro logo trivago travel
Trivago Retro travel logo illustration design minimal retro logo trivago travel
Trivago Retro travel logo illustration design minimal retro logo trivago travel
Download color palette
  1. trivago_retro_general_logo.png
  2. trivago_retro_briefmark_logo.png
  3. trivago_logo_retro_ticket.png
  4. trivago_logo_retro_ticket_tiras.png

I thought about creating a retro design from trivago's logo and I had lots of fun designing it.

It revivied even more my wanderlust after all this time in quarantine. It feels like the pandemic had warped all sense of time and I don't remember when I traveled the last time.

This is trivago: https://www.trivago.com/

I could not resist of doing more of the same logo. I have designed a postmark and a VIP ticket. What do you think?

32872f38df2cd3933821bae126947c7d
Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Laura
Laura
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Laura

View profile
    • Like