Trivago Retro

I thought about creating a retro design from trivago's logo and I had lots of fun designing it.
It revivied even more my wanderlust after all this time in quarantine. It feels like the pandemic had warped all sense of time and I don't remember when I traveled the last time.
This is trivago: https://www.trivago.com/
I could not resist of doing more of the same logo. I have designed a postmark and a VIP ticket. What do you think?