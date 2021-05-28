Trivago Retro

I thought about creating a retro design from trivago's logo and I had lots of fun designing it.

It revivied even more my wanderlust after all this time in quarantine. It feels like the pandemic had warped all sense of time and I don't remember when I traveled the last time.

This is trivago: https://www.trivago.com/

I could not resist of doing more of the same logo. I have designed a postmark and a VIP ticket. What do you think?