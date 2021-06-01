Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Education App for Traders and Investors

  • Save
While E-learning mobile apps are slowly taking over the education industry, we continue to explore this field. This is our concept of an education app for traders offering specialized trading courses.

The shot shows several app screens: a home page with scheduled lessons and a selection of available courses, and an article page showing a piece of educational paper with a chart illustration.

We picked a neutral color scheme with dominating white and grey colors. The accent color is blue. This simple use of few colors made in-app navigation easy and intuitive.

We envisioned this app to be a convenient study environment for aspiring traders. This app will be a perfect fit for those who are busy and don't have enough time for studying. The mobile format allows studying wherever and whenever you want.

We make complex applications simple for users💙
