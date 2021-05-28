Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Masum Billah

NEDEX BEAUTY-N LETTERMARK

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
  • Save
NEDEX BEAUTY-N LETTERMARK beauty logo n logo design n letter logo n logo logotype logodesign branding design brand design brand identity brand logos logo design brand logo creative logo lettermark custom logo minimalist branding logo
Download color palette

This is nedex brand which are sell beauty products.this is n lettermark with x combinemark.
What is a logo?
In simply ,logo is the thing which represent your brand identity.It can be many types.Such as graphic mark, emblem, symbol or stylized...etc.It
Plays a big role for your business.Nowadays,Logo have become an important part of a company's brand identities. It is a valuable asset for a corporation.

FOR FREELANCE WORK
E-mail: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com

Masum Billah
Masum Billah

More by Masum Billah

View profile
    • Like