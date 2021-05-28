Picto Design Studio

Recent portfolio update-Unicorn

Recent portfolio update-Unicorn
Sneakpeak of recent project Unicorn -A little flying fairy sprinkles some Pixie Dust and transforms a sad looking donkey into a beautiful unicorn.Team Picto clearly brings up the magical powers of unicorn with its colors.

