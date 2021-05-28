Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Astrologers WordPress Theme vastu consultancy vastu numerology horoscope astrology wordpress theme
Horoscope and astrology WordPress theme is an attractive and intriguing WordPress Theme for Astrologers. You can display all the different Astrology-related services with this WordPress Theme like Horoscopes readings, Gemstone Consultancy, Numerology, Tarot Card Readings, Birth Journals, and Vastu Shastra Consultancy. Users can log in and you can set appointments between your Astrology enthusiast customers and Astrologers, Tarot readers, and Gemstones. You can maintain a neat blog with different kinds of layout options that educate your visitors about Vastu tips, Love life remedies, Nakshatra Advices, Gemstones, and more with this Astrology WordPress Theme. The slider and menus are fully responsive with multiple browsers compatible.

Theme Download link - https://templatebundle.net/template/horoscope-and-astrology-wordpress-theme/?affid=2997

Posted on May 28, 2021
