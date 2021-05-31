Dmitry Lauretsky
PopSugar Landing Page - Redesign

PopSugar Landing Page - Redesign exercise fitness fitness app design gym load workout running strenght trainer landing page design landing page ui landing wedsite web ronas it ui ux mvp mobile ui fitness app
Landing pages are like shop windows for digital product sellers. Here's a landing page promoting a fitness mobile app. What's good about it? Let's see below.

The shot shows a home page providing a brief description of the app and some of its unique features. It has a Call to action button in the upper section that offers to download the app. Right next to it we placed a free session trial button.

The color scheme follows the app brand colors to maintain the brand identity and create a comprehensive look.

The purpose of any landing page is to show the product and make a customer interested in purchasing it. We placed some of the app's advantages and give customers a free trial option so that one can study the features the app has and make a decision to try it.

