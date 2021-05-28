Mitali Naik

My Health App
My Health App let's the user book one-on-one consultations with Doctors, Therapists, Fitness Trainers and Nutritionists. I have designed 3 screens for this app - Home Screen, Expert Info screen and the Select Consultation Date screen.

Posted on May 28, 2021
