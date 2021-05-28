Samuel Briskar
Sneek peak 2

Sneek peak 2 kawaii facemoji 3d character design 3d character cute 3d animation animation 3d modeling blender3d blender mobile app web illustrator illustrations apple memoji resources 3d illustration design
Hello, Dribbble community!

This is a second sneak peek at our upcoming library. We just bought a domain and the name will be HEADZ!

More coming soon.

If you want to buy any of our 3D library, check our WEBPAGE

Don't forget to follow us on INSTAGRAM

Any Questions?
Reach Out: samuel@threedee.design

Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
