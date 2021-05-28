Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sweatpants Studio

Cheveux de Femme hero design

Sweatpants Studio
Sweatpants Studio
  • Save
Cheveux de Femme hero design hero section beauty beauty salon hairdresser salon landingpage figma webflow design branding
Download color palette

Hair/beauty salon Cheveux de Femme was expanding their business and got a full makeover from Sweatpants Studio. Here's the hero section of their new website. Find the full case and more projects at www.sweatpants.studio/projects/cheveux-de-femme

Sweatpants Studio
Sweatpants Studio

More by Sweatpants Studio

View profile
    • Like