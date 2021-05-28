Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
martina corsano

National Museum Of Qatar Mascot Open Call

National Museum Of Qatar Mascot
The mascot is inspired by the architecture of the Museum. His contours are rounded making the mascot simple and clear. Even his fins are inspired by the National Museum of Qatar icon. Its rough lips and body wrinkles are inspired by the Museum texture.

