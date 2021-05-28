Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jeremy Brown

Sam Walk Cycle

Jeremy Brown
Jeremy Brown
Sam Walk Cycle motion graphics vector illustration animation
Sam Walk Cycle motion graphics vector illustration animation
Sam Walk Cycle motion graphics vector illustration animation
  1. Sam Sippy Cup.mp4
  2. CleanShot 2021-05-28 at 05.43.52.png
  3. CleanShot 2021-05-28 at 05.45.37.png
  4. CleanShot 2021-05-28 at 05.45.46.png

Modeled after a friend and colleague. Made in After Effects 2021. I made the limbs using the RubberHose 2 plugin by Battle Axe. I used the Overlord plugin by the same developer to expedite the moving and editing of assets between After Effects and Illustrator.

Posted on May 28, 2021
Jeremy Brown
Jeremy Brown
