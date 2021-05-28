Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CINDI Film Festival

CINDI Film Festival branding design festival identity festival logo branding and identity logo design branding logo
Cindi is fresh film festival which takes place at the beginning of September. So the logo represents a stylized flower and an auditorium in order to connect its young and dynamic values with the festival locations.

