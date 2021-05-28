SECOND CONCEPT OF HEXLAYER LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN

HEXLAYER LOGO/BRANDING DESIGN.

Creation of the logo for the HEXLAYER Company based in NY.

Hexlayer is going to be a cloud-based platform for streamers to manage their in-stream sponsorship placements.

They wanted to create something simple, minimal and still give their clients the taste of gaming industry.

What we created is combination of the first company initials HEX into a Hexagon shape, keep it a edgy form and still give the feel of gaming .

Hope you like it.

Tell me your thoughts.

