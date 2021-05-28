Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TERACARE

TERACARE
Hi, friends!

It is a design of a platform for finding caregivers. In the process of creating the design, a large analytics of user paths (trustees, users, administrators) was carried out. The main concept is minimalism and ease of use of the resource.

May 28, 2021
UX/UI DESIGNER

