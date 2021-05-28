Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, friends!
It is a design of a platform for finding caregivers. In the process of creating the design, a large analytics of user paths (trustees, users, administrators) was carried out. The main concept is minimalism and ease of use of the resource.