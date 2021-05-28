Aditya Bhardwaj

FocusNation - study through pomodoro

Aditya Bhardwaj
This is my Day 5 project of DailyUI Challenge .
Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen a Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?
Software - Figma , Illustrator

