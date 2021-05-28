Shivani Gupta

MunimG: An app for Hostel owners for maintenance records

MunimG: An app for Hostel owners for maintenance records
A digital platform for hostel owners to maintain records of bills, rent, staff salaries and other documents.
Storing all information in a single place and making it accessible from anywhere at any point of time will make it easier for landlords to track and manage their accommodation.

