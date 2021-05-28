Masud Rana

Clothing Store Website

Masud Rana
Masud Rana
Hire Me
  • Save
Clothing Store Website web design uiux landing page design interface ecommerce website homepage ui design home page website design webdesign web website landing page
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Web UI exploration for clothing store Ecstacy . Hope you guys will like it.
Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.

************
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!
Looking for UX/UI Design?

We are available for new projects masudahsan21@gmail.com

Masud Rana
Masud Rana
I try to be a great Designer.
Hire Me

More by Masud Rana

View profile
    • Like