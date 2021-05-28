research.id Dashboard UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello world, my name is Dana. This is my fourth shot on dribbble 🏀.
The story behind this design, I want to make a dashboard for research information systems. I want to present it in a simple, modern and I used the Indonesian language for this design.
I hope all the community in dribbble likes it and don't forget to follow me for another dribbble shot. Thank you so much 🙏.
Connect with me 🌏:
Official Website 🌐: https://iputudanaputra.github.io
Instagram 📸: https://www.instagram.com/danaputra09/
Github 👾 : https://github.com/IPutuDanaPutra