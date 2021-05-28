Trending designs to inspire you
In this set you will find all official disciplines of the summer olympic games. They are available in Figma, Photoshop and Cinema 4D. All Icons are rendered with layer-masks and high resolution. In Figma you can adjust the colors by one click. In Photoshop the colors are set by smart objects so you can also change it easy.
You can find the whole Project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120394121/Olympic-3D-Icon-Set
You can buy this awesome set here:
https://ui8.net/bitfuel/products/olympic-3d-icon-set
Yeah... Free Download.
We added this Layout as Attachement for you ❤️
We hope you like it.
