Olympic 3D Icon Set

Olympic 3D Icon Set silver gold art photoshop cinema4d pictograms iconography ui8 sports 3d olympics icon set colorful colors digital concept bitfuel illustration design
In this set you will find all official disciplines of the summer olympic games. They are available in Figma, Photoshop and Cinema 4D. All Icons are rendered with layer-masks and high resolution. In Figma you can adjust the colors by one click. In Photoshop the colors are set by smart objects so you can also change it easy.

You can find the whole Project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120394121/Olympic-3D-Icon-Set

You can buy this awesome set here:
https://ui8.net/bitfuel/products/olympic-3d-icon-set

Instagram: @bitfuel.ffm
Web: www.bitfuel.de
LinkedIn: bitfuel
Contact: hello@bitfuel.de

Agency for brand- and experience design - frankfurt
