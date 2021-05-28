Website Illustration for Therapy Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a website illustration I got to create for a therapy and counselling platform for Digital Art Therapy. The concept was to create an illustration that depicted the movement of a person while creating art.
Belart Therapy - Website for Therapy & Counselling services.
