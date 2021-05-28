Lipika

Website Illustration for Therapy Platform

Lipika
Lipika
Hire Me
  • Save
Website Illustration for Therapy Platform dance movement drawing painting art colours characters counselling therapy website design environment animation uiux website people inspiration texture design illustration
Download color palette

Hi there!☀️

This is a website illustration I got to create for a therapy and counselling platform for Digital Art Therapy. The concept was to create an illustration that depicted the movement of a person while creating art.

Belart Therapy - Website for Therapy & Counselling services.

***
If you'd like to check out more of my work, you can follow me on:
Instagram | Behance

Lipika
Lipika
Freelance Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Lipika

View profile
    • Like