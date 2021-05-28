Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Designit icon set

Designit icon set toolkit brand design kit icons designit brand identity brand illustration brand design branding illustration
I enjoyed collaborating with Designit and helping their design team to create a new brand illustration style. As a result, we created an illustration toolkit that includes icons, hero and supporting illustrations, and a short style guide.

You can find more illustrations on their new website!
www.designit.com

