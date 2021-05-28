Aleksandar Milanovic

Save Planet Earth - Landing Page

Aleksandar Milanovic
Aleksandar Milanovic
  • Save
Save Planet Earth - Landing Page forest eco ecology save planet earth photoshop coin token crypto planting tree visual digitalart visual design ui ux landingpage homepage
Download color palette

Design concept for a worldwide carbon sequestration crypto project Save Planet Earth. It is not an official design page, I just made it for the support and fun. Hope you L it. :)

Aleksandar Milanovic
Aleksandar Milanovic

More by Aleksandar Milanovic

View profile
    • Like