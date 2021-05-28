Dwiky Setiawan
Natuno Lab

Vigitbli - Grocery E Commerce

Dwiky Setiawan
Natuno Lab
Dwiky Setiawan for Natuno Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Vigitbli - Grocery E Commerce e commerce web app web app design grocery app grocery desktop app web design web design ux ui
Vigitbli - Grocery E Commerce e commerce web app web app design grocery app grocery desktop app web design web design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Vigitbli - Web App.png
  2. Web App.png

Hello dribbble friends!
Today I would like to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for Vigitibli, e-commerce Grocery.

What We Do
- We use a clean design concept to display product cards
- We present a neat layout so that users can understand every section of this design
-We use simple icons for users to make it easy to understand

In this Design
We use a simple concept to display various information and product cards with a clean layout that can display easy-to-understand designs in each section

This is Natuno
Natuno is a multidisciplinary team of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do the design and development of websites, software and SaaS.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Designs
🔥 Instagram: @ natuno.lab
Get free project estimates and consultations
📮 Email: hello@natuno.design

Natuno Lab
Natuno Lab
Hire Us

More by Natuno Lab

View profile
    • Like