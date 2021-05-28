Vigitbli - Grocery E Commerce

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbble friends!
Today I would like to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for Vigitibli, e-commerce Grocery.
What We Do
- We use a clean design concept to display product cards
- We present a neat layout so that users can understand every section of this design
-We use simple icons for users to make it easy to understand
In this Design
We use a simple concept to display various information and product cards with a clean layout that can display easy-to-understand designs in each section
This is Natuno
Natuno is a multidisciplinary team of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do the design and development of websites, software and SaaS.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Designs
🔥 Instagram: @ natuno.lab
Get free project estimates and consultations
📮 Email: hello@natuno.design