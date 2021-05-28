Vigitbli - Grocery E Commerce

Hello dribbble friends!

Today I would like to share an exploration of our newest landing page concept for Vigitibli, e-commerce Grocery.

What We Do

- We use a clean design concept to display product cards

- We present a neat layout so that users can understand every section of this design

-We use simple icons for users to make it easy to understand

In this Design

We use a simple concept to display various information and product cards with a clean layout that can display easy-to-understand designs in each section

This is Natuno

Natuno is a multidisciplinary team of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do the design and development of websites, software and SaaS.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

We are available for new design projects

🌐 Visit: Natuno Designs

🔥 Instagram: @ natuno.lab

Get free project estimates and consultations

📮 Email: hello@natuno.design