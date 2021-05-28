ProtoPie New Feature: Individual Corner Radius

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ProtoPie has a new feature: Individual Corner Radius, Curvature of a rectangle layer its four corners or each corner. We know that you've waited for this feature a lot. Now, you can make a more realistic prototype with tiny details!
Download ProtoPie 5.4