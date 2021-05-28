Rina Park
ProtoPie New Feature: Individual Corner Radius

ProtoPie has a new feature: Individual Corner Radius, Curvature of a rectangle layer its four corners or each corner. We know that you've waited for this feature a lot. Now, you can make a more realistic prototype with tiny details!

