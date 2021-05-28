Seafood Cornwall - Bespoke Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
After 5 years working for a fantastic digital agency, I took the leap into the freelancing world. This was my first freelance project and what a project it was. It features all the usual from a brochure site (e.g. home, about, blog, etc) but also recipes and projects too.
I really enjoyed working on this project as it allowed me to showcase everything I'd learnt whilst working in industry. I also expressed my creativity a little further, push me to implement better solutions for micro-animations and more complicated conversion elements.
If you’re interested in an honest freelance web designer and developer for your next project then drop me a line - ben@bstonesdesigns.co.uk
Instagram | Portfolio
