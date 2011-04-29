I started designing my iPad Processing magazine VOID yesterday evening. It is aimed to bring coding closer to designers and shall have an elegant, high-fashion touch.

It will feature sections where you will be able to learn about code, code yourself, save your sketches via dropbox and look at projects of other famous processing legends like Robert Hodgin or Aaron Koblin.

This is just a first draft and there is more to come in the following weeks. And I am highly looking forward.