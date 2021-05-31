Daniel Ayers

Logo collection - 1

Daniel Ayers
Daniel Ayers
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo collection - 1 logo collection minimalism colorful mark icon symbol monogram logo trends logo designer logomark creative logo o p q r s t u v w q y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n collection minimalistic design branding abstract clean flat simple modern proffesional minimalist logo minimal brand identity
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!

Here is a first part of my logo collections that I've shared on Dribbble in the past few months.

Feel free to let me know about your thoughts!

Hit ❤️ or press "L" if you like it!

Need a brand identity? Let's get in touch - 

🌐 - https://danielayers.design
📩 - contact@danielayers.design

Daniel Ayers
Daniel Ayers
Brand Designer. Available for new freelance projects📩
Hire Me

More by Daniel Ayers

View profile
    • Like