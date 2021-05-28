Oliver Dulík

beit.io - Landing page

Oliver Dulík
Oliver Dulík
  • Save
beit.io - Landing page 3d website 3d art 3d city one page onepager onepage landing smart home website app city illustration smart city smart home smarthome homepage oliverdul landing page
Download color palette

Hey 👋,

I would like to show you another project I was working on with Uncut corners.

-----—

Is a progressive company engaged in the innovative development of modern technologies managing the costs associated with housing, property management and energy distribution.

💻 Live Preview

-----—

Feel free to write your opinion in the comment section. 😊🙏

-----—

Uncut corners | Uncut corners Dribbble

-----—

🚀Instagram | 🖼Behance

Oliver Dulík
Oliver Dulík

More by Oliver Dulík

View profile
    • Like