DailyUi 001 - Sign Up Page

Sign up screen design for 'Quantum Advantage' - an online meetup platform for high functioning autistic / asperger working adults. The bright colors contrast and minimal clean design mirrors the no-nonsense straight approaches in life. Yearning for human touch, acceptance and being part of a community.