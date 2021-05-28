Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul Teh

DailyUi 001 - Sign Up Page

Paul Teh
Paul Teh
  • Save
DailyUi 001 - Sign Up Page dailyui asperger autism clean graphic design flat minimal web app typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Sign up screen design for 'Quantum Advantage' - an online meetup platform for high functioning autistic / asperger working adults. The bright colors contrast and minimal clean design mirrors the no-nonsense straight approaches in life. Yearning for human touch, acceptance and being part of a community.

Paul Teh
Paul Teh

More by Paul Teh

View profile
    • Like