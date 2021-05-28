Elosia App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just some slides from the work I am currently working at. This app will let you know about your health by your pH level. I really like the owner of the app - a positive person who wants to help people take care of their health.
Let me know what you think about the dseign!