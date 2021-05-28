MedTech - Web application

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there✨
I want to share with you web application which is called MedTech. The application is intended for use by doctors to manage their appointments and receive quick information about the patient, his previous appointments and diseases.
Hope you liked it✨ Feel free to share your opinion
Have a project in mind? We're ready to lean into work
hello@ponee.agency