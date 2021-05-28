Zoia Maltseva
Ponee

MedTech - Web application

Zoia Maltseva
Ponee
Zoia Maltseva for Ponee
Hire Us
  • Save
MedTech - Web application pattern schedule doctors patients appointments healthcare ux design ui design dashboard web application
Download color palette

Hi there✨
I want to share with you web application which is called MedTech. The application is intended for use by doctors to manage their appointments and receive quick information about the patient, his previous appointments and diseases.

Hope you liked it✨ Feel free to share your opinion

Have a project in mind? We're ready to lean into work
hello@ponee.agency

Ponee
Ponee
Design partner for bright ideas
Hire Us

More by Ponee

View profile
    • Like