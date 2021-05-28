Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Akhan Janabekov

Jack'n'Jones

Akhan Janabekov
Akhan Janabekov
Jack'n'Jones food app food mobile ui mobile design ui design mobile app design mobile app mobile design application app design app
Just a little sketch for app delivery, I've seen so many of them lately, so I've decided to make another one and forget about it :P

Few experiments with coloring and photos.
As always, let me know what y'all think about this one!
Thanks!

Akhan Janabekov
Akhan Janabekov
Make yourself at home ☕
