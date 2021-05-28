Jack'n'Jones

Trending designs to inspire you
Just a little sketch for app delivery, I've seen so many of them lately, so I've decided to make another one and forget about it :P
Few experiments with coloring and photos.
As always, let me know what y'all think about this one!
Thanks!