Thai Ghost conceptual

KRASUE is a nocturnal female spirit of Southeast Asian folklore. It manifests itself as a woman, usually young and beautiful, with her internal organs hanging down from the neck, trailing below the head.
According to Thai ethnographer Phraya Anuman Rajadhon, the Krasue consists of a floating head accompanied by a will-o'-the-wisp kind of luminescent glow. The explanations attempted about the origin of the glow include the presence of methane in marshy areas.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/86739585/Digital-Painting-Thai-Ghosts