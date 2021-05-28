Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eris Visoka

Online Store Checkout

Eris Visoka
Eris Visoka
  • Save
Online Store Checkout ecommerce shopping cart checkout e-commerce website ui ux fashion minimal modern
Download color palette

Recently, I designed from scratch an e-commerce shop for MAXX OUTLET, a fashion retail company operating in Prishtina, Kosovo.

The website is very minimal and modern with a clear focus on the products that MAXX OUTLET offers to their customers.

I'll be posting the full project on my behance profile soon, so follow me :)
https://www.behance.net/erisvc2a9

Eris Visoka
Eris Visoka

More by Eris Visoka

View profile
    • Like