Online Store Checkout

Recently, I designed from scratch an e-commerce shop for MAXX OUTLET, a fashion retail company operating in Prishtina, Kosovo.
The website is very minimal and modern with a clear focus on the products that MAXX OUTLET offers to their customers.
I'll be posting the full project on my behance profile soon, so follow me :)
https://www.behance.net/erisvc2a9