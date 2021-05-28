Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design Tip - Which task to do first?

Design Tip - Which task to do first? design inspiration motivational design thinking design agency uiux ux design tip design tips ux design uxdesign bazen agency organization uidesign ui design ui
Occasionally everyone gets overcrowded with different tasks. It doesn't matter if you are a CEO, associate, consultant or junior. The same rule always applies - PRIORITISE! 🧠 Think about what is the most important at the moment and why is that the most important task. From there, you will make a whole out of your activities and link other tasks to your priority later. 😎

