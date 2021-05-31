Michał Durys
Soul & Smile - Hero Banner Animation

Soul & Smile - Hero Banner Animation models hero ecommerce business ecommerce design ui brutalist design fashion black hero header shop hero banner ecommerce brutalism
Project for the lifestyle store “Soul & Smile”. For this clothing shop, we wanted to break with the typical e-commerce style and show more of what the brand wants to communicate. Soul & Smile stands for freedom, happiness, good living and great clothes. We are promoting the 2021 summer collections that represent the freedom and confidence of their customers. We hope you enjoy it! Full view attached.

