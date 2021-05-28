Logo design

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The customer asked to make a logo that would correspond to their name. The company operates in the field of finance. Therefore, the idea was to combine the signs of the wolf and the wallet.

