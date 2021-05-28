Table booking

Trending designs to inspire you
Let me introduce you to my new concept of service that will help restaurant workers to book a table when it's needed. Here you can find tables that are booked, busy, or empty for a new booking. On the left we have a list of names, the number of people and specific time of booking.
What do you think? Share your thought and don't forget to ❤️
