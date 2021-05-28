Kostya Sobol
Table booking blur concept dark reservation booking restaurant ux ui design
What's up, Dribbble?

Let me introduce you to my new concept of service that will help restaurant workers to book a table when it's needed. Here you can find tables that are booked, busy, or empty for a new booking. On the left we have a list of names, the number of people and specific time of booking.

Posted on May 28, 2021
