Yehor Babak

Development Team Website Design

Yehor Babak
Yehor Babak
  • Save
Development Team Website Design website landing page inspiration minimalism ui modern branding ux desktop design
Download color palette

Hi Everyone,

Take a look at a development team website design. Hope you like it! Thanks for your attention!

Feel free to press "like", write your thoughts or feedback in comments :)

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact me - babakegor@gmail.com
Check my Instagram for more - @not_like_designer

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Yehor Babak
Yehor Babak

More by Yehor Babak

View profile
    • Like