Flight simulator website landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recent work - Zedasoft, A flight and fighter jet simulator software provider. Here, I designed homepage of the simulation product.
Client's expectation is to solve the UX problems in the current live site and site needs to be a modern with bigger fonts.
Don't forget to leave your feedback about my work.