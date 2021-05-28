Idle Bubble App Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
dailyui day 5, app icon. i had too much fun modelling the iphone 5. never used one though.
when i was younger, i dreamed of making an app. not exactly a game, but one you'd open when you're feeling fidgety. remember how windows vista used to have floating bubbles screensaver? i've always wanted to pop them! maybe someone already made it as of now?