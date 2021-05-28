Kirana PM

Idle Bubble App Icon

Kirana PM
Kirana PM
  • Save
Idle Bubble App Icon app icon 3d ui design dailyui
Download color palette

dailyui day 5, app icon. i had too much fun modelling the iphone 5. never used one though.

when i was younger, i dreamed of making an app. not exactly a game, but one you'd open when you're feeling fidgety. remember how windows vista used to have floating bubbles screensaver? i've always wanted to pop them! maybe someone already made it as of now?

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Kirana PM
Kirana PM

More by Kirana PM

View profile
    • Like