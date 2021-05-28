Clothes Rental App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends of dribbble!
Today I want to share our latest mobile app concept exploration for a clothing rental app.
What We Do
- We explore a fashion rental app concept as well as user’s renting behavior to align with the design purpose
- We choose neutral base color to create a calm, aesthetic vibe to the app
In this Design
We targeted fashionistas, especially those who like thrift stuff. We provide a bunch of category filters to give flexibility for users to control what’s displayed. Users can set how long they want to rent the clothes and our app will automatically calculate the cost.
This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and SaaS design and development.
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design